Athletics' Mark Canha: Goes yard Sunday

Canha went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI Sunday against the Angels.

Canha took left-hander Andrew Heaney deep in the first inning for his eighth home run of the season. He has hit lefties very well this season -- he entered Sunday's game slugging .569 against them in 65 at-bats -- with six of his eight home runs coming against them. That has lifted his slugging percentage to a decent .442 mark, though this was his first homer since May 25.