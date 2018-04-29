Athletics' Mark Canha: Heads to bench Sunday

Canha is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Canha has maintained a .953 OPS across 56 plate appearances since being promoted earlier this month, allowing him to emerge as the Athletics' primary center fielder while Boog Powell (knee) has been on the disabled list. It appears Canha's absence Sunday is merely for rest purposes, allowing manager Bob Melvin to get a look at Chad Pinder in center field.