Athletics' Mark Canha: Hits ninth home run

Canha went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 12-7 extra-inning loss to the Angels on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old is 9-for-28 (.321) in the last eight games, but he's still only hitting .233 this season. However, owners will take that because he's also slugging .581. Canha has nine home runs in just 86 at-bats. He's also walked 15 times, giving him a healthy .368 on-base percentage. Along with those numbers, he has 17 RBI, 17 runs and a .949 OPS in 32 games.