Athletics' Mark Canha: Hits ninth home run
Canha went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 12-7 extra-inning loss to the Angels on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old is 9-for-28 (.321) in the last eight games, but he's still only hitting .233 this season. However, owners will take that because he's also slugging .581. Canha has nine home runs in just 86 at-bats. He's also walked 15 times, giving him a healthy .368 on-base percentage. Along with those numbers, he has 17 RBI, 17 runs and a .949 OPS in 32 games.
More News
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Primary DH during Davis absence•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Goes deep for second straight day•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Collects two hits as substitute•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Finding power stroke•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Logs pinch-hit homer•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Homers in return to lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.