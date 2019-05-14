Athletics' Mark Canha: Homers in return to lineup

Canha went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in an extra-inning loss to the Mariners on Monday. He was also caught stealing on his one attempt.

Canha celebrated his return from the injured list with a 364-foot shot to left in the second that opened the scoring on the night for the Athletics. The veteran's round tripper was his first since April 8 and his fourth extra-base hit of the campaign thus far.