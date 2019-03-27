Athletics' Mark Canha: Hot going back to regular season

Canha went 2-for-3 with a double, a two-run home run and three RBI overall in a seven-inning exhibition win over the Giants on Tuesday.

Canha closed out the Bay Bridge series by compiling 75 percent of his team's runs on the night. The versatile veteran is slated to split starts at first base with Jurickson Profar during Matt Olson's multi-week absence due to a hand injury. He'll head back into regular-season play hot after logging just one plate appearance in the opening two-game series versus the Mariners last week in Japan, as he'd also knocked in a pair of runs with a double in Monday's exhibition win versus San Francisco.