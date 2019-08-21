Athletics' Mark Canha: Laces 19th homer

Canha went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run and two runs overall in a win over the Yankees on Tuesday.

Canha helped answer a Gary Sanchez first-inning solo home run with his own bases-empty blast in the home half of the frame. The 30-year-old is swinging a blistering hot bat in August, posting eight multi-hit efforts, five extra-base hits (two doubles, one triple, two homers), nine RBI, eight walks, two stolen bases and eight runs. The surge has pushed Canha's season line to .266/.386/.521, with all three components qualifying as career bests.