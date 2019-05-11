Athletics' Mark Canha: Laces double in first rehab

Canha (wrist) went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in Triple-A Las Vegas' extra-innings loss to Salt Lake on Friday.

Canha is with the Aviators for what should be a short stint that will allow him to log a few at-bats before activation. The veteran's RBI double lends credence to the notion his sprained wrist is well on its way back to full strength, and he should have a chance to build on his positive performance in two additional games this weekend.