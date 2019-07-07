Athletics' Mark Canha: Late scratch Saturday

Canha was scratched from the lineup Saturday against the Mariners with back tightness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The injury appears to be minor as manager Bob Melvin indicated he hopes Canha returns to the lineup Sunday, per Slusser. Jurickson Profar enters the lineup in left field, with Chad Pinder sliding over to right.

