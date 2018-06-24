Athletics' Mark Canha: Launches 10th homer
Canha went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a sac fly, and a walk in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the White Sox.
Canha brought in Matt Olson with the sac fly in the second before drilling a shot off Carlos Rodon in the fifth. The California native is slashing .253/.325/.468 with 27 RBI and 21 extra-base hits in 190 at-bats.
