Athletics' Mark Canha: Launches 10th homer

Canha went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a sac fly, and a walk in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the White Sox.

Canha brought in Matt Olson with the sac fly in the second before drilling a shot off Carlos Rodon in the fifth. The California native is slashing .253/.325/.468 with 27 RBI and 21 extra-base hits in 190 at-bats.