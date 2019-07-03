Athletics' Mark Canha: Launches 12th homer
Canha went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs in a win over the Twins on Tuesday.
Canha gave the Athletics some key breathing room in the seventh inning with a 422-foot shot to left in the seventh that extended their lead to two runs, ultimately their final margin of victory. The veteran has picked up steam at the plate over the last six games, a stretch during which he's 6-for-19 with a double, two homers, three RBI, five walks and seven runs across 25 plate appearances.
More News
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Gets fifth straight start•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Belts 11th homer•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Clubs 10th homer•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Stays hot in second straight start•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: On base four times in win•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Benched again with Davis back•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his MLB debut as the latest pitching prospect to get the call, with...