Athletics' Mark Canha: Launches 12th homer

Canha went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs in a win over the Twins on Tuesday.

Canha gave the Athletics some key breathing room in the seventh inning with a 422-foot shot to left in the seventh that extended their lead to two runs, ultimately their final margin of victory. The veteran has picked up steam at the plate over the last six games, a stretch during which he's 6-for-19 with a double, two homers, three RBI, five walks and seven runs across 25 plate appearances.