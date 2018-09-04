Athletics' Mark Canha: Leaves park in win

Canha went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Yankees on Monday.

Canha's fifth-inning, 407-foot shot to left closed out the scoring on the day and enabled him to tie the career high he'd established in home runs back during his rookie 2015 campaign. The 29-year-old has now gone deep in back-to-back contests after a power drought that stretched back to July 31, but his playing time remains somewhat in flux thanks to the emergence of Ramon Laureano.