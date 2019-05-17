Athletics' Mark Canha: Logs pinch-hit homer

Canha went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Tigers.

Canha entered the game as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning but delivered his homer in the top of the ninth. It was his fourth home run of the season and second since being activated from the injured list Monday. He will likely continue to get most of his at-bats against left-handed pitching, serving as depth both at first base and in the outfield.

