Athletics' Mark Canha: Losing time to Laureano

Canha is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins.

Canha is on the bench for the fifth time in nine games and seems to have ceded primary center-field duties to rookie Ramon Laureano. The 29-year-old should at least remain a fixture in the lineup versus left-handed pitching, making him worthy of holding in most AL-only leagues.

