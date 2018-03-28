Athletics' Mark Canha: Making final push for reserve role
Canha, who's battling for a reserve outfield and designated hitter role, pushed his spring average to .362 by going 4-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a run-scoring single in Monday's Cactus League win over the Giants.
He also crossed the plate twice in a performance that eradicated a 2-for-12 slump in spectacular fashion. It was a particularly timely effort, considering Canha is locked into a heated competition with Jake Smolinski for a spot as a right-handed reserve option at two positions. His perfect night at the plate certainly caught the eye of the most important member of his audience, Jerry McDonald of The Mercury News reports. "He had a great game," manager Bob Melvin said. "He's versatile, playing first base and the outfield. We've seen when he gets lots of at-bats he's productive."
More News
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Pushing for final bench spot•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: To play Saturday against San Diego•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Undergoes wrist surgery•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Two doubles Thursday•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Returning to majors•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Optioned back to minors•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...
-
12-team H2H Categories mock
In the final mock draft of the preseason, Heath Cummings uses his preferred strategy in his...
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...