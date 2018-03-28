Athletics' Mark Canha: Making final push for reserve role

Canha, who's battling for a reserve outfield and designated hitter role, pushed his spring average to .362 by going 4-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a run-scoring single in Monday's Cactus League win over the Giants.

He also crossed the plate twice in a performance that eradicated a 2-for-12 slump in spectacular fashion. It was a particularly timely effort, considering Canha is locked into a heated competition with Jake Smolinski for a spot as a right-handed reserve option at two positions. His perfect night at the plate certainly caught the eye of the most important member of his audience, Jerry McDonald of The Mercury News reports. "He had a great game," manager Bob Melvin said. "He's versatile, playing first base and the outfield. We've seen when he gets lots of at-bats he's productive."