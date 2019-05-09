Athletics' Mark Canha: Making progress in recovery

Canha (wrist) took batting practice Wednesday and could start a rehab assignment over the weekend, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Canha also expects to take batting practice Thursday. If both sessions go off without setbacks, the veteran would likely play in a handful of minor-league games before rejoining the team on a nine-game road trip that begins Monday in Seattle.

