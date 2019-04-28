Athletics' Mark Canha: May be headed for IL
Canha was removed from Sunday's game against the Blue Jays due to a right wrist sprain, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Canha's wrist injury could be serious enough to send him to the 10-day injured list, but Oakland likely won't make a move until re-evaluating him Monday morning. He hasn't found his groove at the plate through the first month of the season, hitting .216 with two homers and four RBI over 17 games.
