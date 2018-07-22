Athletics' Mark Canha: Moves to bench

Canha is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Canha will take a seat after going hitless in the first two games of the series and managing only two hits during the three-game set in San Francisco prior to the All-Star break. Nick Martini picks up the start in left field in Canha's place and will serve as Oakland's leadoff man.

More News
Our Latest Stories