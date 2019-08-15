Athletics' Mark Canha: Nursing hand injury

Canha won't play Thursday against the Astros due to left hand soreness, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Canha reportedly suffered the injury Wednesday while making a catch at the wall, so he'll be held out Thursday as a precaution. Skipper Bob Melvin is optimistic that Canha will be ready to roll Friday, however.

