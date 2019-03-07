Athletics' Mark Canha: On base all night Wednesday
Canha went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, three walks and two runs overall in a 7-4 Cactus League win over the Mariners on Wednesday.
The veteran is angling for a reserve outfield spot this spring. However, prior to Wednesday's outburst, he hadn't exactly acquitted himself well at the plate. Canha only had two hits in the 14 spring at-bats he'd logged prior to facing the Mariners, but his final line against Seattle was reminiscent of the contributions the 29-year-old made last season. Canha launched a career-high 17 round trippers in 2018, and he complemented the power with a career-best 8.3 percent walk rate. Given his ability to fill in at all three outfield spots as well as designated hitter, Canha's chances of sticking on the Opening Day roster appear solid for the time being.
