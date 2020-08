Canha went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, a bases-loaded walk, another base on balls, a hit-by-pitch and a run in a win over the Mariners on Monday.

The veteran outfielder was able to plate runs in the fifth and seventh innings, his sixth and seventh RBI of the campaign. Canha also boosted his on-base percentage to a stellar .474 with his busy night, and he's one of the few Athletics to have enjoyed some success at the plate this season with a .296 average and .481 slugging percentage.