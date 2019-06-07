Athletics' Mark Canha: On base four times in win
Canha went 1-for-1 with three walks and a run in a win over the Angels on Thursday.
Canha drew the start at first base over Matt Olson with southpaw Tyler Skaggs on the hill for the Angels, and he served as a thorn in the side of Angles pitching throughout the contest. The veteran had only logged a pair of pinch-hit at-bats in the first four games of June prior to Thursday, as the return of Khris Davis to the lineup following his recovery from a hip injury has served to make Canha the odd man out.
