Athletics' Mark Canha: On base three times Friday
Canha went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs in a win over the Yankees on Friday.
Canha provided plenty of production out of the bottom of the order, displaying the type of plate discipline that he's increasingly made his norm this season. The 29-year-old is sporting a career-best 8.8 percent walk rate and .341 OBP, numbers that, while not elite, represent a marked improvement from his previous metrics in those categories. Moreover, Canha is complementing his boost in efficiency with improved power, as evidenced by new high-water marks in ISO (.241) and slugging percentage (.518).
