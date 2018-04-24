Athletics' Mark Canha: On base three times in win
Canha went 2-for-4 with a single, RBI double, a walk and two runs in a win over the Rangers on Monday.
Canha's blazing start to the season continues, with Monday's production pushing his average to .351. The 29-year-old has hit safely in seven straight games, a stretch during which he's smacked three doubles, a home run, five RBI, four walks and six runs.
