Canha went 1-for-3 with two walks in a loss to the Astros on Thursday.

The Athletics' season is off to a nightmarish start, but Canha's work out of the leadoff spot has been encouraging. The veteran has a .361 on-base percentage and 11.1 percent walk rate through his first 36 plate appearances, each which has come out of the top of the order. Three -- a double, a triple and a home run -- of Canha's seven hits have also gone for extra bases as well, making him a very well-rounded option in the No. 1 hole.