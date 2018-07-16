Athletics' Mark Canha: On base thrice Sunday
Canha went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run in a win over the Giants on Sunday.
The 29-year-old heads into the All-Star break on a hot streak at the plate, having hit safely in five of the last six games. Canha has also delivered a clutch pinch-hit home run and driven in four runs overall during that span, putting a fitting cap on an impressive first half. Factoring in Sunday's production, he's slashing .261/.338/.465 with 26 extra-base hits (14 doubles, 12 home runs) and 38 RBI. All three components of his line are career bests, and Canha is now just four homers away from equaling the career-best 16 he slugged in 210 additional plate appearances in his rookie 2015 campaign.
