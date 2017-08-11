Athletics' Mark Canha: Optioned back to minors
Canha was optioned back to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.
It was a short stint with the Athletics for Canha, who was called up August 2. The decision to send him down wasn't due to lack of production, as Canha had been seeing the ball well during his time with Oakland and hitting to the tune of a .313 average over five games. Regardless, the Athletics decided to stick with Matt Olson at first over Canha, who will will return to Triple-A, where he's hit .271 with four home runs this season.
