Athletics' Mark Canha: Out of Thursday's lineup

Canha is not in the lineup against the Twins on Thursday.

Canha will head back to the bench for the fourth time in the past six contests as Ramon Laureano gets another start in the outfield. At this point, Canha appears to have lost his grasp as a regular starter with manager Bob Melvin preferring an outfield composed of Nick Martini, Stephen Piscotty and Laureano.

