Canha was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left hip strain, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Canha exited Thursday's game against Texas after two plate appearances due to the hip issue. He'll be on the shelf for the at least the next 10 days, though he could be in line for a longer absence, depending on the severity of the issue. Canha has served as the club's primary leadoff hitter this season while spending time at all three outfield positions. Tony Kemp figures to be the top candidate to leadoff against right-handers during Canha's absence, with Ramon Laureano and Elvis Andrus possibly seeing starts atop the order against lefties. Seth Brown, Chad Pinder and Skye Bolt could see increased time in the outfield for the time being.