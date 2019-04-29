Athletics' Mark Canha: Placed on injured list
Canha was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right wrist Monday.
Canha suffered the injured Sunday against the Blue Jays. It's not clear how much time he'll miss, but he'll be out until May 9 at the earliest. Ryan Buchter was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.
