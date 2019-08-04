Athletics' Mark Canha: Plates two in win

Canha went 2-for-5 with a two-RBI single in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Cardinals.

Canha did his damage early on, with the two-run single coming in the first inning. He also singled in the third inning, but he was unable to come around both times. Canha has been strong lately, going 11-for-36 with a homer, four RBI, four runs scored and two steals in his last 10 games.

