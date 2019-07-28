Athletics' Mark Canha: Pops 17th homer
Canha went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.
Canha opened the scoring with his blast in the second inning off Rangers starter Adrian Sampson. Canha also got on base when he was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning. The designated hitter has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, hitting .250 (9-for-36) with two homers, five runs scored and five RBI in that span. He's batting .253/.383/.544 with 17 homers in 73 games this season, but he has seen consistent playing time throughout July.
