Athletics' Mark Canha: Primary DH during Davis absence
Canha, who went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Mariners on Friday, is expected to serve as the primary designated hitter during Khris Davis' stay on the injured list due to a hip injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The veteran has already been doing a pretty convincing Davis impression over the last several games, as he's now left the yard on five occasions over the last eight contests overall. Canha is slashing .229/.353/.600 on the season, and while he isn't likely to be as prodigious as Davis, the veteran is coming off a 2018 season in which he slugged a career-high 17 home runs.
