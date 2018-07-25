Athletics' Mark Canha: Productive all-around effort in comeback

Canha went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and three runs in an extra-inning win over the Rangers on Tuesday. He's 3-for-8 overall in two games since returning from a hamstring injury.

The outfielder sat out Sunday's series finale against the Giants with hamstring tightness, but he's bounced right back with a pair of productive efforts. Canha is on pace for a career-best power display this season, as he's just three home runs short of equaling the 16 he managed in his rookie 2015 campaign over 45 additional games. Moreover, all three components of his current .257/.333/.464 line qualify as career highs.