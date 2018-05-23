Athletics' Mark Canha: Productive out of bottom of order
Canha went 2-for-3 with a double and a run in an extra-inning loss to the Mariners on Tuesday.
Canha broke out of a 1-for-16 slump that encompassed the last four games. The 29-year-old outfielder has considerably slowed down in May after hitting .308 in April, but his season line remains a solid .261/.317/.486 over 120 plate appearances.
