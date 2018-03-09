Athletics' Mark Canha: Pushing for final bench spot

Canha, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in Thursday's 7-3 Cactus League win over the Angels, is a leading candidate to claim the final bench spot on the Opening Day roster, Chris Gabel of MLB.com reports. "The more at-bats he gets the better he looks," manager Bob Melvin said before the game. "And the last three games he's swung the bat really well. When he's healthy, he can be a productive guy."

Canha appears to be pulling ahead in the competition between he, Jake Smolinski and Boog Powell for a roster spot after seeing action in his fourth game over a five-day span Thursday. The 29-year-old had gone 4-for-7 with a double and a home run in the three exhibitions prior to Thursday's as well, seemingly giving him a leg up in the three-man battle. The most productive of Canha's three major-league stints thus far was his initial one, when he slashed .254/.315/.426 with 16 homers and 70 RBI across 485 plate appearances in 2015. He generated a much more lackluster .208/.262/.382 line in 187 plate appearances last season, making his spring results all the more encouraging.