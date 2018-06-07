Athletics' Mark Canha: Racks up multiple hits Wednesday

Canha went 3-for-4 in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

Canha was sporting an impressive .339 average following another 3-for-4 performance back on May 2, but an 11-for-75 slump over his subsequent 22 games had led to a 108- point drop in that figure by month's end. However, Canha has been showing signs of life again since the calendar flipped to June, as factoring in Wednesday's production, he's hitting a red-hot .429 over his first five games of the month. The outfielder's .250 average and .311 on-base percentage have plenty of room for improvement, but Canha has generated a serviceable .446 slugging percentage largely on the strength of 15 extra-base hits (eight doubles, seven home runs).

