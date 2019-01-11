Athletics' Mark Canha: Reaches deal with Oakland
Canha avoided arbitration with the Athletics by signing a one-year, $2.05 million contract, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Canha had a breakout season in Oakland during 2018 with a .249/.328/.778 slash line with 17 home runs in 411 plate appearances. The 29-year-old receives a sizable pay raise for 2019, but he was largely relegated to a reserve role down the stretch last season following the emergence of Nick Martini and Ramon Laureano in the outfield.
