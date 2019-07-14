Athletics' Mark Canha: Reaches safely on four occasions

Canha went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a triple, two walks and a run in a win over the White Sox on Saturday.

Canha continued his hot start to July with his second straight two-hit effort, which included his first three-bagger since 2017. The veteran has reached safely in 10 straight games overall and his 8-for-25 with a double, Saturday's triple, two home runs, six RBI, six walks and six runs over his first seven contests of the month.