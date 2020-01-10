Athletics' Mark Canha: Receives $4.8 million deal
Canha signed a one-year, $4.8 million contract with the Athletics on Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The 30-year-old will more than double his pay from 2019 after posting a .913 OPS with 26 home runs and 58 RBI in 126 games. The 30-year-old struggled against right-handers in 2018 (.665 OPS) but reversed that trend last season (.966 OPS), opening the door for a larger workload.
