Play

Athletics' Mark Canha: Returning to majors

Canha will be called up to replace the traded Rajai Davis, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports Thursday.

Canha hit a brutal .210/.259/.410 in 34 games for the Athletics this season, and he likely isn't in the club's long-term plans. That said, Canha has experience at first base and across the outfield, and he'll give them a versatile option for the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast