Athletics' Mark Canha: Returning to majors
Canha will be called up to replace the traded Rajai Davis, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports Thursday.
Canha hit a brutal .210/.259/.410 in 34 games for the Athletics this season, and he likely isn't in the club's long-term plans. That said, Canha has experience at first base and across the outfield, and he'll give them a versatile option for the bench.
More News
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Optioned back to minors•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Smacks three-run shot Sunday•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Called up Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Sets minors milestone Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Optioned to Triple-A Nashville•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Rejoins lineup Monday•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...