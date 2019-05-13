Athletics' Mark Canha: Returns from IL

Manager Bob Melvin told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on Monday that Canha (wrist) has been activated from the 10-day injured list.

Canha will assume the active roster spot of first base/designated hitter Kendrys Morales, who was designated for assignment. Now apparently healthy after logging two rehab appearances at Triple-A Las Vegas over the weekend, Canha will serve as a depth option at first base and in the outfield. Most of the starts Canha receives will likely come against left-handed pitching.