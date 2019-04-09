Athletics' Mark Canha: Rips second round tripper
Canha went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs in a loss to the Orioles on Monday.
Canha launched his second home run of the season in the fifth, an impressive 436-foot shot to left center. The veteran continues to split time between first base and the outfield, and he's now hit safely in each of his last three starts. Canha has also displayed improved plate discipline, albeit over a small sample, thus far this season. The 30-year-old has already drawn eight walks over his first 27 plate appearances, leading to an early near-three-percent drop in strikeout rate from last season (18.5 percent, compared to 21.4 percent in 2018).
More News
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Smacks first homer•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: First base plans shifting?•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Hot heading into regular season•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Set for time at first base•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: On base all night Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Reaches deal with Oakland•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...