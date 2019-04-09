Athletics' Mark Canha: Rips second round tripper

Canha went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs in a loss to the Orioles on Monday.

Canha launched his second home run of the season in the fifth, an impressive 436-foot shot to left center. The veteran continues to split time between first base and the outfield, and he's now hit safely in each of his last three starts. Canha has also displayed improved plate discipline, albeit over a small sample, thus far this season. The 30-year-old has already drawn eight walks over his first 27 plate appearances, leading to an early near-three-percent drop in strikeout rate from last season (18.5 percent, compared to 21.4 percent in 2018).