Athletics' Mark Canha: Scores once in return to lineup

Canha went 0-for-3 with a run in a win over the Tigers on Sunday.

Canha had sat Saturday due to an illness, but it was apparently minor in nature. The outfielder wrapped up July by going 5-for-10 with a pair of doubles, a home run, two RBI and three runs over the last three games of the month, but he's generated a 1-for-11 thus far over the first three games of August. However, Canha maintains a serviceable .258/.333/.460 line that includes the second-best homer (14) and RBI (42) totals of his career.