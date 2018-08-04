Athletics' Mark Canha: Scratched from lineup Saturday
Canha was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Tigers for an undisclosed reason, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
If Canha is battling an injury, reports should soon make that clear. Ramon Laureano will be the new center fielder
More News
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Doubles twice Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Slugs 14th homer in blowout•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Shifts to bench•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Day off against Rangers•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Productive all-around effort in comeback•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Returns to lineup Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...