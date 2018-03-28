Athletics' Mark Canha: Sent to Triple-A

Canha did not earn a spot on Oakland's Opening Day roster and was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.

Canha barely missed the cut after turning in an impressive spring, but Jake Smolinski wound up earning the role of reserve outfielder heading into the start of the season. The 29-year-old will serve as organizational depth and will likely be moved up to the majors if one of the regular outfielders sustains an injury.