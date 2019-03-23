Athletics' Mark Canha: Set for time at first base
Canha is expected to see time at first base with Matt Olson out 6-to-8 weeks with a broken hamate bone, Martin Gallegos of the Mercury News reports.
Canha replaced Olson at first after Olson suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Thursday's loss to the Mariners in Tokyo. The expectations is that Canha and Chad Pinder will split time at the position in Olson's absence. They both hit right-handed and thus do not form a natural platoon. Canha struggled against same-handed pitching last season, slashing .227/.323/.343 (88 wRC+), compared to .233/.302/.411 (97 wRC+) for Pinder. Both were well above average against lefties.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Sleepers and rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...