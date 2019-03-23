Athletics' Mark Canha: Set for time at first base

Canha is expected to see time at first base with Matt Olson out 6-to-8 weeks with a broken hamate bone, Martin Gallegos of the Mercury News reports.

Canha replaced Olson at first after Olson suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Thursday's loss to the Mariners in Tokyo. The expectations is that Canha and Chad Pinder will split time at the position in Olson's absence. They both hit right-handed and thus do not form a natural platoon. Canha struggled against same-handed pitching last season, slashing .227/.323/.343 (88 wRC+), compared to .233/.302/.411 (97 wRC+) for Pinder. Both were well above average against lefties.