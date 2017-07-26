Athletics' Mark Canha: Sets minors milestone Tuesday

Canha went 5-for-5 with four RBI from a solo home run and a three-run blast in Triple-A Nashville's win over Las Vegas on Tuesday. He also doubled and scored twice.

Canha's jaw-dropping performance was also a record-setting one as per Sounds play-by-play announcer Jeff Hem, who noted that the outfielder's five hits were a Nashville single-game record. The 28-year-old hit just .234 last month after some extensive struggles with the Athletics prompted a demotion to Triple-A on June 9, but he boasts a .333 average with four homers and 17 RBI in 21 July contests.