Athletics' Mark Canha: Shifts to bench

Canha is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With no designated hitter available in Coors Field, Canha will head to the bench for the second day in a row as the Athletics shoehorn Khris Davis into left field. There should be room in the lineup for Canha on Monday, when the Athletics kick off their homestand with a three-game set against the Blue Jays.