Athletics' Mark Canha: Shifts to bench
Canha is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With no designated hitter available in Coors Field, Canha will head to the bench for the second day in a row as the Athletics shoehorn Khris Davis into left field. There should be room in the lineup for Canha on Monday, when the Athletics kick off their homestand with a three-game set against the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Day off against Rangers•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Productive all-around effort in comeback•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Dealing with hamstring cramps•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Moves to bench•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: On base thrice Sunday•
