Athletics' Mark Canha: Situated on bench Tuesday
Canha is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Astros.
Canha will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off after starting seven straight games. The 29-year-old has done well filling in for Boot Powell (knee) in center field, slashing .278/.321/.519 through 22 games. Chad Pinder will start in center field in his stead Tuesday, hitting seventh.
