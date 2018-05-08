Athletics' Mark Canha: Situated on bench Tuesday

Canha is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Astros.

Canha will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off after starting seven straight games. The 29-year-old has done well filling in for Boot Powell (knee) in center field, slashing .278/.321/.519 through 22 games. Chad Pinder will start in center field in his stead Tuesday, hitting seventh.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories