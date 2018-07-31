Athletics' Mark Canha: Slugs 14th homer in blowout
Canha went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs in a win over the Blue Jays on Monday.
Canha got the Athletics' scoring barrage started with a 377-foot shot to left center in the second. The outfielder is finishing the month up in solid fashion, as he's hit safely in six of his last eight games, including all five of his starts during that stretch. The 29-year-old continues to boast a career-best stat line (.261/.335/.467) and his ability to play multiple outfield spots should continue affording him regular playing time despite the emergence of Nick Martini.
